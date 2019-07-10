Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARY ALICE DICKINSON. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Alice Dickinson died on June 30, 2019 at Skagit Hospital.

She was born April 11, 1949 in Riverside, Ill. to Paul and Margaret Dickinson. Her brother David was born three years earlier.

When Mary was six the family moved to Kenmore, Wash. She had a happy childhood learning the wonders of outdoor Washington camping, horseback riding and boating. She graduated from Inglemnoor High School in 1967.

Early jobs of pie making in Marysville, led to cooking jobs in California, and for large crews on fish processing boats in Alaska.

In her mid-20s Mary was diagnosed with MS and lived much of her life on the Olympic Peninsula in Hadlock, Wash., doing odd jobs as her disability allowed.

Mary eventually moved to Stanwood, Wash. to care for her mother Margaret. She stayed in Stanwood after her mother died living alone until her disability brought her to Josephine Caring Community. Mary was a loner most of her life, but Josephine opened whole new chapter to Mary as a social person. She was able establish many strong friendships with residents and staff.

