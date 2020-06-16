1942 - 2020
Michael Louis Mills, age 78, passed away in Arlington, Wash., on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. He was born in Seattle to Donald Mills and Audrey (Johnson) Mills.
Mike graduated from Ballard High School in 1960 and earned an AA degree from Edmonds Community College.
He served in the U.S. Army during Vietnam, earning a Bronze Star with valor and a Purple Heart.
Following his service he had a long career in the food industry working his way from route driver to executive management.
In retirement, Mike and his wife, Patty, moved to Stanwood, Wash., a community where he made many friends.
He was an accomplished pen and ink artist, enjoyed maintaining his yard with surgical precision, traveling - especially on road trips, and spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife Patty, sister Julie and children with then wife Mary: Cathleen (Phillip), Stephen (Jessica) and Jennie (Michael); and seven grandchildren.
Memorial services will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to www. parkinson.org
Published in Stanwood Camano News from Jun. 16 to Jun. 23, 2020.