MICHAEL LOUIS MILLS
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share MICHAEL's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
1942 - 2020

Michael Louis Mills, age 78, passed away in Arlington, Wash., on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. He was born in Seattle to Donald Mills and Audrey (Johnson) Mills.
Mike graduated from Ballard High School in 1960 and earned an AA degree from Edmonds Community College.
He served in the U.S. Army during Vietnam, earning a Bronze Star with valor and a Purple Heart.
Following his service he had a long career in the food industry working his way from route driver to executive management.
In retirement, Mike and his wife, Patty, moved to Stanwood, Wash., a community where he made many friends.
He was an accomplished pen and ink artist, enjoyed maintaining his yard with surgical precision, traveling - especially on road trips, and spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife Patty, sister Julie and children with then wife Mary: Cathleen (Phillip), Stephen (Jessica) and Jennie (Michael); and seven grandchildren.
Memorial services will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to www. parkinson.org

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Stanwood Camano News from Jun. 16 to Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved