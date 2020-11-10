March 24, 1943 - October 19, 2020
Michael (Mike) David Oberg passed away on October 19, 2020, in Olympia, Wash.
He was born on March 24, 1943, in Arlington, Wash., to Gothe Vilger Oberg and Ragnhild "Betty" Elizabeth (Solberg) Oberg, both immigrants from Sweden.
The family moved to Stanwood, Wash., where Mike attended school, participating in high school sports, the Boy Scouts, and hunting and fishing. After graduating from Stanwood High School in 1961, he attended Everett Junior College prior to joining the United States Marine Corps in 1964.
Mike married his high school sweetheart, Faythe Melby, in 1966, and the two established roots in Kitsap County where Mike was a Chevron station owner/dealer for 40 years in Bremerton, Wash.
He volunteered as an obedience/confirmation trainer for dog 4H and was a member of the Peninsula Dog Fanciers Association. Mike also raised and trained AKC Golden Retrievers, competing in field/obedience trials and confirmation dog shows around the Pacific NW with his family. Outside of his true passion for hunting, he enjoyed bowling, dancing, playing cards, cooking, fishing, and pushing dirt with his tractor.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Robert (Bob). Mike is survived by his wife of 53 years, Faythe, daughters Kirsten (Keith) Conklin and Serena (Brett) Bures, and grandsons Brendan and Sean Bures, all of Olympia, Wash.
He will be laid to rest at Tahoma National Cemetery in a private ceremony. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Kitsap Humane Society (www.kitsap-humane.org
).