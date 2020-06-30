Sept 28, 1926 - June 15, 2020



Mildred "Mimsie" Metzger, 93 years young, passed away peacefully, with her son David and daughter-in-law Theresa by her side, on June 15. A Camano Island resident since 1974, Mimsie left a trail of quiet yet determined footprints throughout our community. Fondly remembered by the congregation at Camano Lutheran Church for her hugs, no-nonsense opinions, quilting group volunteerism (queen of serging!) and bible study wisdom, church services were the anchor of her week. In addition to being a long time member of the Utsalady Ladies Aid, Mimsie was also a long time member of several local weaving groups and was greatly admired for her textile talents.

Born Mildred Ann Jenny in Leigh Neb., Mimsie was the youngest of eight children. She grew up on the Jenny family farm in Leigh where she developed her affinity for the outdoors and plants of all kinds. Losing her mother when she was quite young had a profound influence on her life as her four older sisters stepped in to provide advice and guidance. After moving to Portland with her sister Eunice in 1944, Mimsie attended nursing school and then married William (Bill) Metzger, also of Leigh Neb., in 1946. The couple moved to Seattle in 1948 in order for Bill to continue his work at Boeing. While there, their two sons David and Jon were born. Mimsie volunteered at Arboretum Foundation, the Rhododendron Society and the Seattle Science Center once their sons started school along with participating in the St Mark's Lutheran Choir.

After Bill's retirement in 1974, they purchased property on North Sunset Drive on Camano Island where they designed and built their own home. Mimsie used her extensive gardening and plant knowledge to create a forest of rhododendrons and native flora of all kinds. She and Bill enjoyed supporting their son Jon in his business enterprises Mount Vernon music, Pacific Wood Services and ultimately Whispering Winds chimes in Anacortes. Their son David and his wife Theresa soon moved to Camano Island and many wonderful family gatherings were held on North Sunset, greatly enlivened by David and Theresa's young sons William and Jon.

After her husband Bill's death in 2002 and her son Jon's death in 2009, Mimsie moved in with her son David and his family in 2011. She became their treasured Nana, teaching her grandsons how to bake cookies, do crossword puzzles and challenging their thinking every day. During these years, Mimsie went on multiple travel adventures with her dear friend Jan to Costa Rica (zip-lining at 90!), Italy and Germany. Mimsie never stopped learning, enjoyed discussions with her book club, attended a stone carving workshop at the Matzke Gallery at age 92 and was always ready to hear opinions of all kinds.

David, Theresa, William and Jon extend their heartfelt gratitude to Providence Hospice for their excellent care of Mimsie, as well her local caregiver angels Kathy and Megan. You are amazing! Thanks also to all of Mimsie's friends who sent her cards, called her, visited and supported her during the past few months. She felt surrounded by your love. In Mimsie's memory, her family would like to suggest a contribution to the Jon Metzger Music Scholarship at the Stanwood-Camano Area Foundation (SCAF) at PO Box 1209 Stanwood, WA 98292. A private family committal service will be held along with a larger gathering at a later date once public gathering challenges have eased.

