July 11, 1924 - February 1, 2019



Mildred Marie Abbott was born in Delores, a small town in southwest Colorado. She died peacefully Friday, Feb. 1, in Stanwood, Wash.

Mildred was the oldest of two children, preceded in death by her husband, David, brother Alvin Rust, Jr., and son, Gregory.

She graduated from Glendale High School, near Phoenix, Ariz., and went on to attend Seattle Pacific College. In 1943 she married her high school sweetheart, David Abbott. They were happily married for 67 years.

Mildred and David had many fond memories of annual summer vacations to Balboa Island, California, also trips to the Holy Land, Canada, and Alaska. Mildred had a great love for gardening especially well-known for her geraniums and raspberries.

Mildred shared in ministry as a pastor's wife with her husband, David, serving the Lord in the Free Methodist Church along the West Coast - southern California, Arizona, Oregon and Washington states. She had a welcoming spirit for all, and held many fond memories of friendships made through the years.

Mildred loved her family, and five sons David (Shari), Gregory (Madeline), Marty (Genie), Paul (Kathy) and Philip. She had nine grandchildren Mike (Karin), Jon (Tara), Tim (Keana), Kimberly (Cory), Kara (Justin), Davis (Kelly), Dayton, Kessler, Keegan (Alise), and seventeen great-grandchildren Emily, Mitchell, Elsie, David, Silas, Kate, Maria, Moges, Breslyn, Corbin, Raelan, Robert, Myla, Mykle, Makayleighana, Lewis and Emmett.

A celebration of Mildred's life will be held on Saturday, Feb. 9, at 2 p.m at the Beachwood Lounge in Warm Beach Senior Community, 20420 Marine Drive, Stanwood, WA 98292.

Remembrances may be made in Mildred's memory to the excellent ministries of the Missions Committee at the Warm Beach Free Methodist Church, 20815 Marine Drive, Stanwood, WA 98292. Arrangements under the direction of Gilbertson Funeral Home.

27001 88th Ave NW

Stanwood , WA 98292

(360) 629-2101 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Stanwood Camano News on Feb. 5, 2019

