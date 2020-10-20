March 14 1947 - September 5 2020



Nancy J. Tronson was born March 14, 1947 and passed away peacefully September 5, 2020. She is predeceased by her husband Edgar Tronson, her parents Arnie and Sylvia Jones, sister Sandra Jones and brother Mervin Jones.

She is survived by her sons Dale Creager, Marshall Creager, Darius Creager, their wives and children, stepchildren Karl Tronson and Jana Anjum. Her siblings Cleata Tetreau, Jeanette Wehling, Peggy Skinner, Jim Jones, Cheryl Yates, Steven Jones, and Karen Jones.

She loved keeping in touch with her brothers, sisters and their children. Nancy always made sure she was the first to call and wish everyone a happy birthday!

Born in Aberdeen Wash., she raised her family in Seattle. She was very involved in her children's school, she wanted them to have the very best education. She volunteered in the classrooms and helped out at the school wherever she was needed. Nancy was awarded the Golden Acorn award for her exceptional fundraising skills raising money for Daniel Bagley Elementary.

She traveled with her husband Ed many times to Reno where she loved to play black jack.

Nancy has resided on Camano Island since 1990. She was always there to help her fellow neighbors, loved having her family and friends come visit and enjoy the beach. Spring was one of her favorite times when the grey whales would return to Port Susan Bay. She was always the first to alert everyone on the beach that they had returned after the winter.

Christmas was also a special time for Nancy, having her family around watching them opening the gifts she spent all year shopping for, seeing the joy and surprise on all their faces, helping cook the big dinner. Nancy will be dearly missed by all.

