Pam went to be with her Lord and Savior in the early morning hours on Friday, July 5, 2019, after fighting an admirable battle with cancer.

She was undoubtedly enveloped by the waiting arms of so many close family members who had gone before her: brother David A. Root, brother Donald E. Root, mother Bonita J. Heywood, father Paul E. Root, and nephew Michael J. Root.

Pam will be remembered for many wonderful attributes like determination, strength, compassion, joyfulness, generosity and spirited energy.

Pam had a lifelong love of horses and spent thousands of hours with her beloved animals and so many dear "horsey" friends, too many to name. She will be terribly missed by her family and her dear gal pals with whom she traversed many a dusty/muddy/sandy trail on horseback. Pam is forever trail riding now!

Pam is survived by: brother Wesley P. Root of Yakima, Wash. and sister Sandra L. Heywood of Tukwila, Wash. She also leaves behind sisters-in-law Candi Root and MaryLynn Root as well as many beloved extended family members.

She chose to be remembered as she was in life, so there will not be a memorial service. If you wish to memorialize her with a donation, please feel free to send offerings to her favorite, local charities:

Published in Stanwood Camano News on July 31, 2019

