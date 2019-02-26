Obituary Guest Book View Sign

NOVEMBER 10, 1947 - FEBRUARY 11, 2019



"Love you to the moon and back"



Patricia (Patti) Johnson, 71, passed away peacefully at home Feb. 11, 2019 with family by her side, after her six month battle with cancer.



Patti was born to Helen and Del Kathen on Nov. 10, 1947 in Seattle Wash., and was a 1966 graduate of Ingraham High School. She married Roger on June 13, 1970 at St. Matthew's in Seattle and they eventually settled in South Everett where they raised their children, Heidi, Jennifer and Christopher. Patti worked as a Level A Pharmacy Technician at Payless Drug Store. They retired in 2002 and moved full time to the "Lake House" on Lake Ki, where she grew up during the summers as a child.



Patti will be missed beyond measure by her loving husband of 48 years, Roger; daughters, Heidi(Richard) and Jennifer; son, Christopher (Staci); grandsons, Tyler, Joshua, and Anthony; her brother, Paul and his three daughters and family; along with many other friends who through-out the years have become family, She will be greatly missed.



She will be remembered for her gentle loving spirit, heart of gold, wonderful smile and joyful laughter. Patti enjoyed visiting with friends and engaging in events with the women's neighborhood Pinochle and birthday groups and was a member of the Stanwood Eagles and the Arlington American Legion however her true pride and enjoyment was spending time with her grandchildren. She loved being a grandma and loved her family.



Thanks to all at Providence Hospice for their outstanding care and service. A special thanks to the Higbee Family, Marg Anderson, Nancy Koring and Pam Morrison for their friendship, love and support. Our family will be forever grateful.



A celebration of Patti's life will be held Saturday, March 16, 2019, 1 p.m. at the Faith Lutheran Church in North Lakewood, 1424 172nd St. NE, Marysville, WA 98271.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Providence Hospice.

