Patricia Virginia (Bishop) Burnett, age 93, passed away on Jan. 4, 2020 in Bellingham, Wash.

Pat had a colorful life starting out in the Palouse country near Pullman, on her father's wheat farm. She grew up during the depression and WWII.

She met her future husband, Beverly Burnett, at Whitworth College in Spokane and they moved to Granger, Wash., where they ran a family grocery store. Pat led many youth choirs and was blessed by the birth of two daughters, Beverly Jean and Mary Norma. Her husband Bev died at a young age, leaving her a widow at 45.

Pat went on to become a dorm mother at Multnomah School of the Bible, and served there for over ten years where she was affectionately known as "Mom B."

After a short 4-year stay in Blaine, Pat moved to Warm Beach near Stanwood, where she lived for over 20 years. Pat never met a stranger and was known to family as "Happy Pat." She was a wonderful woman of great faith and joy all the way to the end.

She is survived by daughter Beverly (Terry) Clarke, grandchildren Allison (Dan) Delong, Michelle Meyer, Tyler (Charlotte) Clarke, great-grandchild Sophia Delong, and numerous nieces and nephews.

"To God be the Glory for a life well-lived."

Published in Stanwood Camano News on Jan. 14, 2020

