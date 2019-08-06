Guest Book View Sign Service Information Rosary 10:00 AM St. Cecilia Catholic Church 26900 78th Avenue Stanwood , WA View Map Memorial Mass 11:00 AM St. Cecelia Catholic Church 26900 78th Avenue Stanwood , WA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Paul Kriegel died on July 21, 2019, the tragic result of a head injury sustained in an accident three days earlier. He passed peacefully on Sunday morning with his wife and children at his side.

Paul was born in Monroe, Wash., on Oct. 24, 1946, to Fred and Kathryn Kriegel. The eldest of five, he graduated from Monroe High School in 1964 and served his country faithfully in the Vietnam War.

Paul married Carolyn Wyrsch in 1969. They raised two sons, Jeff and Tim, moving to Stanwood in 1981 where he lived until his passing.

Paul was an avid supporter of Stanwood athletics, both during and after his sons' time at SHS, and was often seen in the stands rooting on his beloved Spartans or on the sidelines offering an encouraging word to a student-athlete.

Born into a timber family, Paul loved the woods and served on many forestry-related boards and associations. His career spanned 50 years, starting as an equipment operator for the DNR.

Paul returned to college and in 1978 graduated from the

His good humor, eagerness to understand all sides and principled approach to responsible resource management earned him a strong reputation within the industry. Paul was often solicited by peers and legislators for his wisdom and support in various forestry-related issues.

Paul was passionate about his alma mater, and was a long-time UW football and basketball season ticket holder. Paul and a devoted group of friends founded the North Cascade Dawg Pound, a rowdy and fun-loving crew that traveled faithfully to hundreds of football games at home and on the road, cheering on the Purple and Gold.

In 1991, the group christened the "Woofmobile," a converted Sno-Isle bookmobile adorned in Husky colors, graphics and assorted paraphernalia. That year, the Huskies went on to an undefeated season that concluded with a national championship.

Above all, Paul adored his family and friends. A devoted husband, he and Carolyn were set to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary in September, an event they planned to commemorate this month on an Alaskan cruise with their family.

In his sons, Paul sought to instill a strong work ethic, good moral character and a devotion to faith and family. Of late, Paul's primary pastime (outside of UW athletics) was running from one ball field to the next, cheering on his grandchildren in soccer, t-ball, basketball or lacrosse.

Among friends and family alike, Paul's abounding generosity was legendary. For nearly three decades, he and Carolyn hosted a Mothers' Day brunch at Chuckanut Manor and often entertained upwards of 50+ family and friends.

Paul is survived by his wife Carolyn; sons Jeff (Kelcy) and Tim (Nora Luz); grandchildren Ellie, Lucy, Nico and Leia; brother David (Debra); sisters Rita Harrison (Skip), Stefany Nash (Dan) and Kathy Collins (Mike), and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

Paul was a devout Catholic and we celebrated his memorial mass at St. Cecilia Catholic Church. His ashes were interred at Holyrood Cemetery.

Memorial donations can be made in Paul's name to American Legion Post 92, Service Office, PO Box 323, Stanwood, WA 98292.

