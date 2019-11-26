January 31, 1942 - November 2, 2019



Peter Herranen, born January 31, 1942 in Red Lodge, Mont., died Nov. 2, 2019 at Providence Hospital, Everett, Wash.

Peter leaves wife Terry Vail Herranen and two sons, Andy and Steve, and 13 grandchildren and one great-grandson. He also leaves two brothers, their wives, a sister, her husband and many nieces and nephews.

Pete was a Commander in the U.S. Navy for many years, and he and his first wife Donna were stationed in Japan, Italy, Guantonamo Bay and various other places in the U.S. Over the following years Pete and Donna took many cruises and trips all over the world.

Pete loved the Lord and enjoyed going to Stanwood Foursquare Church when he was able.

Pete's wife Donna passed away in 2004 of pancreatic cancer. In 2006 he met Terry Vail and were married the next year.

His memorial service was held at Stanwood Foursquare Church, Friday, Nov. 8, 2019.

Memorials may be made to the Foursquare Church,

www.4.squarechurch (give button) Pete Herranen Memorial Fund.