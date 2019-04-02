Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PHYLLIS MAE (McCREA) COOPER. View Sign

October 9, 1926 - March 9, 2019



Phyllis Mae (McCrea) Cooper of Camano Island, Wash., passed away peacefully surrounded by the love of her family at her side, at Warm Beach Senior Community on Saturday, March 9, 2019.

Phyllis was born Oct. 9, 1926 in Roundup, Mont., to John W. and Jessie M. McCrea. After moving to Washington the McCrea family settled in Lake Forest Park where Phyllis attended her school years.

She met the love of her life, George D. Cooper from Edmonds, Wash., and they were married on March 2, 1944.

During WWII the Army Air Corp took them to Oklahoma City, Okla., and Sacramento, Calif., where George finished his active duty service. Phyllis and George then returned to the Seattle area living closer to family and friends.

In a pioneering spirit, they set out for Fairbanks, Alaska, in 1949, where a variety of opportunities and adventures created many lasting memories for Phyllis who was a loving wife and mother of four children.

In 1963, the family moved to Edmonds, Wash., where Phyllis enjoyed her new residence while raising the four children. In addition, she enjoyed many hobbies, including reading, gardening, and participating in travel and boating activities. Many new discoveries and friends were made while experiencing the Puget Sound region throughout the years.

In 1976, Phyllis and George purchased a unique home and property on Camano Island, Wash. In the following years, Phyllis and George returned to Alaska to reside in Juneau for George's employment with the Huna Totem Corp. until returning to Camano Island for their remaining years.

Their home and yard provided much enjoyment during their retirement and has given many fond memories for family and friends who visited, celebrated and enjoyed their hospitality throughout this period of time.

Phyllis is survived by her daughter Marilou Klimpel, sons George Jr. (Debbie) and Gregory (Beth), seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband George D. Cooper, daughter Kathryn Meyers, and son-in-law Terry Klimpel, sisters Sadie Weeks and Shirley Koonz.

A private family service was held prior to the Celebration of Life planned on Sunday, April 14, 2019 from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m., at Camano Center, 606 Arrowhead Rd., Camano Island, WA 98282.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in memory of Phyllis to Evergreen Health Foundation Benefiting Evergreen Hospice, 12040 NE 128th Street, MS #5, Kirkland, WA 98034, Warm Beach Senior Community, 20420 Marine Dr., Stanwood, WA 98292, or a donation of your choice.

