Our beloved Priscilla Regina (Sue) Henriksen went home to be with the Lord in the early morning of September 1, 2020.

She helped champion her son's recovery from COVID19, but soon after lost her own battle after suffering from a stroke in early August.

She was preceded in death by George Nichols, her parents Joseph and Vivian Setting, and her sister Antonia Keller.

She is survived by her brothers Joseph and Robert (Dee) Setting and her sister Crystal Naslund. She leaves behind her three sons and their wives: Martin (Monica), Erik (Cheryl), and Craig (Krista) Henriksen.

She also leaves behind granddaughters Kendra (Josh), Tirzah, Azaliah, Kezia, and Zimri, grandsons Zadok and Benjamin, as well as great-granddaughter Aviana, in addition to niece Cindi Wilson (Josh), and nephews Clint (Lee) and Kevin Naslund (Marianne), Ryan Setting (Marsha), and Matt Keller (Karleen), as well as all their children.

She was born Priscilla Regina Setting on May 11, 1945, in Seattle, Washington, and spent most of her life living in Snohomish County, to include Mill Creek, Bothell, Lake Stevens, and Edmonds.

After working at Microsoft and other tech companies, Sue retired with her long-time partner George to a home on Valley Ridge Lane in Mount Vernon, Washington. They lived on a large, quiet property, with mountain views, lovely gardens, fruit trees, and plenty of room for family gatherings.

Sue cherished her time with her grandchildren and was happy to teach them everything she knew about sewing and crocheting in the little house next to the main house. Following in her father's footsteps, she sold her beautifully made products at craft shows and farmers markets.

Also passed on from her parents was her love for square dancing, which is where she met George. They would dance in a barn that Joe, Sr. later moved to his home in Twisp, Washington. Yes, they moved a barn!

From childhood to adulthood she loved spending time with family at Lake Cavanaugh. She eventually purchased her own place at the lake, and even welcomed Martin's stepchildren to the mix.

Sue was very creative and loved to craft, try out new recipes, and hang out with her family.

She is remembered for always having a large smile on her face and for her infectious laughter. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

