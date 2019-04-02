Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RALPH GENE HUSHAGEN. View Sign

May 10, 1957 - March 9, 2019



Ralph Gene Hushagen, 61, of Stanwood, passed away in the presence of loved ones on March 9, 2019 after a courageous battle with brain cancer.

Born in Bemidji, Minn., on May 10, 1957, Ralph was the second of six children born to Arvid and Lorraine Hushagen.

Ralph was a kind and caring man who was known by many and loved by all. He enjoyed music, had a great sense of humor and would help out anyone in need.

On Sept. 11, 1984, Ralph was blessed with the star of his life, daughter Margeaux. Ralph cherished his little girl and took great pride in the amazing woman she has become.

She and husband Justin took very good care of Ralph especially towards the end. Older brother Larry stayed with Ralph for countless days and made sure he was taken care of. The family is very grateful that Ralph had such wonderful and loving care.

Ralph is survived by his daughter Margeaux and husband Justin; brother Larry and daughters Hana and Eva; brother Alton, wife Candy and daughter Sarah; sister Nadine and children Jordan, Meleah and Devin; sister Sheila, husband Tom and children Shane and Heather; brother Kevin, wife Karen and children Krystle, Kyle and Kurtis.

