RICHARD ALLEN BRANCH
Richard Allen Branch passed away peacefully at home on July 7, 2020 after a long battle with cancer.
He is survived by his mother Rosemarie Branch son Daniel Branch, brother Bob Branch, sister Cathy Schroeder, grandchildren Thomas and Leilynn and many nieces nephews and extended family.
Richard is preceded in death by his father Thomas, sister Linda, and brother Ernie. He will be laid to rest at Holyrood Catholic Cemetery in Shoreline, Wash.

He will be laid to rest at Holyrood Catholic Cemetery in Shoreline, Wash.
Published in Stanwood Camano News from Sep. 1 to Sep. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

