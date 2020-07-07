1/1
RICHARD (RIC) EUGENE HOLM
1960-2020

Ric passed away on July 3, 2020. He was born in Sacramento, Calif., to Gilbert and Camilla Holm.
Ric was a natural at woodworking and construction and began working on his dad's job sites from the time he could swing a hammer. Also adept at baseball, Ric played in the minor leagues as a young man and eventually coached his children's little league teams. He had his own construction company, RE Holm Construction, for over 20 years and was known for his meticulous attention to detail and his custom fixtures.
He is survived by his children; Taylor Mann, Carter (Sarah) Mann, McCall (Brian) Buzzo, and Callaway Holm. Grandchildren; Samira Mann and Luke Buzzo, ex-wife Kristine Fay, mother Camilla Holm and brother Steven (Bobbie) Holm.
Memorial gathering to be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to everettrecoverycafe.org

Published in Stanwood Camano News from Jul. 7 to Jul. 14, 2020.
