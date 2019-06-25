Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Bob was born in Seattle on Nov. 12, 1920 to Henry Ferdinand Schneider and Annie Rees.

After graduating from high school, Bob attended Prairie Bible College in Canada. He received a BA in Spanish from Seattle Pacific University, an MA in Latin American Studies from Stanford University and completed PhD linguistics coursework from Stanford as well. He joined Wycliffe Bible Translators and was sent to Mexico.

In 1944, while teaching Linguistics in Muskogee, Okla., he met Lois Cameron, his student. They married on September 11, 1944 in Pasadena, Calif. and left soon after to serve in San Andres Chicohuascla, Oaxaca, Mexico.

Bob and Lois served WBT/Summer Institute of Linguistics for many years in the countries of Mexico, Peru, Ecuador, Colombia and Brazil.

In 1980, Bob met with Pope John Paul, to whom he presented a newly-translated New Testament in the Mundurucu language.

In later years, Bob and Lois served in the offices of WBT in California, where they resided until retiring to Warm Beach, Washington.

Bob leaves behind his wife, Lois, and their four children, Jonathan and David Schneider, Penelope Knight, and Pamela Sarabia - as well as numerous grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.

