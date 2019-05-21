August 26, 1928 - May 3, 2019



After a long fight, Bob Parks, Sr. lost his battle with Parkinson's Disease on May 3, 2019.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James V. and Leta Parks and daughter Ann.

He is survived by his wife, Madonna Parks; sons, Robert, Jr. (Jan), John (Julie); stepdaughter, Nancy Jensen (Ron) and six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; his two sisters, Dena Miller (Terry) and Tommie Lynn Bourne.

Up until his diagnosis, Bob was active in the Masons and Lions Club, and in the Stanwood Community.

He was loved and will be missed by all.

At his request, there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the .

Arrangements under the direction of Gilbertson Funeral Home, Stanwood.