RODERICK NEIL MATHESON
June 7, 1948 - January 5, 2020

Roderick Neil Matheson, longtime Stanwood resident, passed away on January 5, 2020, in his home.
He was born June 7, 1948 in Los Angeles, Calif., the second of three children of Hugh and Virginia Matheson.
After attending the University of California-Santa Barbara, Rod spent over 40 years in the Stanwood area. Most of those years were spent with his late wife Ina, living in the home he designed for his family.
Rod began his career in the area working at Victoria Village. He later founded several companies devoted to instrument making, particularly dulcimers, and CNC manufacturing. Among family and friends, he was known for his love of architecture, history, and good conversation.
Rod is survived by his daughters, Elizabeth Snyder and Katherine Matheson; grandchildren, Deane Snyder, Natalie Liu-Matheson, and Alexander Liu-Matheson; and his sisters Cynthia Cutforth and Patricia Matheson.
His family hopes to organize a memorial service in the months to come.

Published in Stanwood Camano News from Jun. 2 to Jun. 9, 2020.
