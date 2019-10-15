December 25, 1966 - October 2, 2019
Ron Ryser, loving husband and father passed away peacefully in his home on October 2, 2019. Born in Seattle on December 25th, 1966, Ron was a longtime resident of Camano Island and owner of R & S Construction and Remodel Inc.
He is survived by his wife Sandy, son Nate, and daughter Emily; along with his mother Donna, his brothers Jeff and Darien, and extended family.
A memorial is undecided at this time. He will be deeply missed. Remembrances may be made to Camano Island Fire and Rescue.
Published in Stanwood Camano News on Oct. 15, 2019