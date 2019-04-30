Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROSEMARY (MOE) KATZENBERGER. View Sign Service Information St Cecilia Catholic Church 26900 78th Ave NW Stanwood, WA 98292 Funeral Mass 1:00 PM St. Cecilia Catholic Church Stanwood , WA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

April 28, 1922 - April 12, 2019



Rosemary Gloria Katzenberger passed away peacefully in her home 16 days before her 97th birthday.

Rosemary was born in Stanwood to Mae and Albert Moe. She grew up there and met her future husband, Richard, at Stanwood High, from which they were graduated. They were married on March 2, 1942 in Charleston, S.C. when he was a 2nd Class Petty Officer in the U. S. Navy. They were the loving parents of three daughters; Maribeth, Kathryn, and Monica.

During Richard's 30 years in the Navy, the family lived all over the world. When he retired as a Lieutenant in 1970, they returned to Camano Island and built their home on land purchased by his parents in 1935.

Rosemary firmly believed in helping others and her volunteering efforts began at the Navy-Marine Corp Relief Society while living in Norfolk, VA. While living in Japan, she was a volunteer for the American Red Cross at the Camp Zama Army Hospital, visiting wounded soldiers who had been directly transferred to Japan from Vietnam. After returning to Camano Island, Rosemary and Richard volunteered at the Stanwood-Camano Island Food Bank for the next 40 years.

They enjoyed 63 happy years together and Rosemary missed Richard greatly after his death in 2005. After Richard died, Rosemary continued to volunteer at the Food Bank. In 2014, in recognition of her long career as a volunteer she received two awards; a Lifetime Achievement Award for National and Community Service from President Obama, and the Theresa Metzger Outstanding Citizen Award for her dedication to the Stanwood and Camano Island community.

Rosemary is survived by her children, Maribeth Bryant, Kathryn Hall (Douglas), and Monica Woods, seven grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers Albert, Harold, Peter, and sister Cecilia (Moe) Mason, and husband Richard.

She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

A funeral mass will be held at 1 p.m. on May 3, 2019 at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Stanwood, WA. Published in Stanwood Camano News on Apr. 30, 2019

