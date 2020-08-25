August 27, 1946 - August 14, 2020



Sandra M. Olson died of health complications on Aug. 14, 2020. Sandy was born Aug. 27, 1946 in San Antonio, Texas to Meriel M. Fultz and Kenneth H. Fultz.

She was a highly intelligent women with an extensive education who loved working with children. Sandy received her Bachelor of Arts degree from Washington State University in 1972, a Master of Education Health and Physical Education in 1979.

She realized there was a greater need to help children with single parents and in crisis environments. Sandy continued her studies at the State University of West Georgia in post graduate work in Guidance and Counseling for State Certification in 1987 and in 1992 a Specialist Degree in Guidance and Counseling. Her publications in the winter issue of Georgia Journal of Health, Physical Education and Recreation include "Facts and Decision Making" and "How can Schools Help?"

Sandy dedicated her life's work to make children's lives better. She provided guidance and counseling in the areas of academics, personal, family career planning to them and their families.

She received honors as Evans Middle School "Teacher of the Year." Her legacy lives on in the hearts and futures of the children who Sandy educated and mentored.

Sandy loved to have fun. She was a champion synchronized swimmer which led to many scuba diving adventures in Key West, Florida and the Caribbean.

Upon retirement from Coweta County School System, Sandy moved to Camano Island to be with her mother. She quickly became involved with old and new friends enjoying the theater and as president of her financial investment club.

Sandy was preceded in death by her beloved mother Meriel M. Fultz and father Kenneth H. Fultz.

She leaves behind her family-adopted sister, Jeannine Crum and husband Kirk, nephew Michael McKibbin Jr. and his wife Martha, all of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, Sandy's great-nieces, Rachel Hill and husband Nate of San Diego, Calif., Joy Ledford and husband Josh with two children, and great-nephew Josh McKibbin, all of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, and her beloved friend Regina Lange of Georgia.

Family and friends extend their appreciation to Hospice of the Northwest. A memorial service and reception will be planned at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store