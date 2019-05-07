Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SARAH PATRICIA (O'BRIEN) KRISTOFERSON. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

April 17, 1924 - April 21, 2019



Surrounded by her children, Pat Kristoferson passed away Sunday, April 21, 2019 at the age of 95. Pat was born April 17, 1924, in Seattle, Wash., one of seven children, to parents Bertram B. and Clara (Evenson) O'Brien.

She grew up on Beacon Hill, attending Cleveland High School, and then Washington State University, studying nutrition and home management. Returning to Seattle from Pullman, she worked for the Bank of California, Boeing and Kristoferson's Dairy, where she met her husband August, also a Seattle native. Pat and August were married November 19, 1949, raised their five children in Seattle's Mount Baker neighborhood, establishing lifelong friendships with their neighbors. The family also spent time at the family farm on Camano Island.

Pat was always active, tackling home improvement projects, working on the farm, and hosting large family gatherings. She brought her happy, can-do spirit to her volunteer work with Mt Baker Park Presbyterian Church, Seattle Children's Hospital, the Governor's Mansion Foundation and her participation on the St. Nicholas School and Seattle Tennis Club boards. Pat enjoyed playing tennis and mah jongg and was a great competitor at both. More recently, she participated in Elderwise where she enjoyed expressing herself through painting, inspired by memories of home and nature on the family farm.

Pat was preceded in death by husband August, her parents and her brothers and sisters. She is survived by her children; Nancy O'Neal (John), Betsy Kristoferson, Kris Kristoferson (Lorraine), Melissa Elliott, and Mona Campbell (Steve); six grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, sister-in-law Kris Hausmann and numerous nieces and nephews. She leaves behind a legacy of strength, hard work and gracious entertaining. She will be greatly missed.

The family wishes to especially thank Dr. Nicholas Moy at Virginia Mason and the caring Horizon House Third Floor Supported Living nursing staff and caregivers for taking such good care of Mom.

A celebration of Pat's life will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Mount Baker Park Presbyterian Church, 3201 Hunter Boulevard South, Seattle, WA, 98144.

