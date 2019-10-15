Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SHANE CAMERON WHITENER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

October 7, 1971 - October 4, 2019



Shane Cameron Whitener, born October 7, 1971 in Arlington, Wash., passed away in his home on October 4, 2019. He was a loving husband and an amazing father. He leaves behind his wife, Tracy Whitener, two beautiful daughters, Kylie Lowery married to Dylan Lowery, and Melyssa Whitener, and three stepchildren that he loved as his own, Joshua Sitler, Savannah Lopez, and Rudy Lopez.

Shane was an avid hunter, fisher, and outdoorsman. In his free time, you could find him spending time out on his boat in the Puget Sound or scouting out next year's deer season. He enjoyed doing these activities with both his kids and his friends. He loved teaching people about the outdoors and all it had to offer.

Since Shane was a teenager, he had a huge passion for the fire service. He volunteered with many Fire Departments and spent much of his time with his Fire family. He thought highly of those in the profession and felt lucky to stand beside them. Shane was a very smart man and was always willing to help teach those around him.

Shane was an extremely hard-working, generous, and gentle man who devoted his life to each and every one of his family members. He was highly respected and looked up to by his peers and made an excellent role model to anyone around him.

There are no words to express his positive influence in the lives of his family and friends.

"Your wings were ready, but our hearts were not"

Shane was and still is loved by so many and will forever be missed by all.

Shane's family invites all those who had the pleasure of knowing him to a Celebration of Life Sunday, October 13 at 1 pm. It will be located at The Tera Building at 10200 Marchs Point Rd.

Marathon's main entrance, up the hill, turn left at the electronic sign.

They ask for you to bring any picture of him that you have and your memories to reflect on Shane's life.

