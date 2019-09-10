Sharon Lockett passed away at the Warm Beach Community Center on Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2019. She was 86 years old.
Born Sharon Elaine Kvande on Nov. 19, 1933, in Everett, Wash. Sharon attended the University of Washington and upon graduating set off to Los Angeles to work at the ABC network as a story editor.
In 1959 she married and subsequently had two children.
Always an avid reader - especially of the mystery novelist Agatha Christie - Sharon wrote two mystery novels of her own, "The Strongbox Mystery" and "No Moccasins Today."
Sharon was also a tireless advocate of tolerance and respect and worked at the Jewish Community Center in Mercer Island.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years, James William Lockett, and her two sons Michael and Andrew. She is also lovingly remembered by her three grandsons, Maximus, Samuel and Jackson.
Gilbertsons Funeral Home performed the cremation and Sharon's ashes were scattered into the Pacific Northwest Sea she so loved.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to your local animal shelter in Sharon's name.
Published in Stanwood Camano News on Sept. 10, 2019