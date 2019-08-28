Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for STEPHEN ALDER BOSS. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

On Sunday, July 28, 2019, Stephen (Steve) Alder Boss, loving husband, friend and father of three children, passed away at age 79 in Mount Vernon, Wash.

Steve was born March 31, 1940, to Edmund Spencer and Hattie Clare Boss.

He graduated from Queen Ann High School and spent two years in the U.S. Navy.

In October 1962 Steve married the love of his life, Nelta Suzanne Wiley, and they raised three children, Jimmy, Teresa and Michelle. He worked as a tool and die machinist at Boeing for 46 years and retired in 2012.

Steve had many passions throughout his life, including scuba diving, cycling, photography, nature and the outdoors. He especially loved taking trips in his Cessna airplane around the Northwest, Idaho and Mount St. Helens. Steve enjoyed Sea-Fair and loved watching the Blue Angles perform and the hydroplane races.

His faith in God, love for his family, and spending time with them was his greatest passion of all.

Steve was known for his funny sense of humor even when he didn't know it. He had a gentle spirit, compassion for others and a quiet strength. His loving heart will always be remembered.

Steve was preceded in death by his wife Sue, father Spencer, mother Clare, brother Jerry and sister Beverly.

Steve is survived by his brother Jim; son Jimmy (Chris); daughters Teresa (Howard), Michelle (Chuck); grandchildren Kyle (Ryland), Phillip (Becca), Quinton, and Charley; great-grandchildren, Nova, Espen, Oliver, Aurora and Iris.

A celebration of life will be held 11 a.m, Wednesday, Aug. 28, at Acacia Memorial Park and Funeral Home, 14951 Bothell Way NE, Seattle, WA 98155.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to . Lewy body dementia and Parkinson's share symptoms. While each condition is unique, they also share treatment options. Research into one may help understand and treat others.

