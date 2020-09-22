May 15, 1953 - September 7, 2020



Steve Scoles, 67 of Bellingham, Wash., passed away peacefully Sept. 7, 2020, at his home with family by his side. He was born May 15, 1953, in Seattle, to Larry and Glaine (Ellis) Scoles.

Steve leaves behind his life partner of 30 years, Maureen Sanders, and her sons Philip (Kimberly) and Jason (Evanne) Sanders; grandchildren who adored him, Lily, Taiven, Levi, Lacie, Kendahlyn, Kain and Kiah; siblings (The Scoles) Mike Scoles, Barb Bodin, Robin Lilgreen, Rick Scoles, Laurie Love, Sue Haatveit, David Olson, Jerry Scoles, Colleen Johnson and Ron Olson and lots of relatives and friends.

Steve was preceded in death by his parents, Clifford and Glaine Olson and Larry and Shirley Scoles.

He will be laid to rest at the Woodland Cemetery in Ferndale, Wash.

A huge hug and thank you to Maureen for making it possible to be at his side. Thank you also to Mike, Jenny, Krissy, Josh and the Hospice team for all you did to make him comfortable in his final days. Steve was a wonderful guy and will be greatly missed.

