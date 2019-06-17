Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Steven Walter Sande, age 47, passed away Wednesday, May 29, 2019.

He was born April 29, 1972 to Larry and Jessica Sande. Growing up on a dairy farm in Stanwood, Wash., Steve cherished his small town Sande family roots where he played and worked hard on the family farm.

Steve found his passion and learned the art of operating heavy equipment from an early age while working on the farm with his dad. Father and son worked side by side for many years on the farm and then later in Larry's dragline business where they helped rebuild the dike system after the historic flooding of Fir Island in 1990.

Following his love of running big machines, Steve joined the International Union of Operators and Engineers, Local 302 where he eventually spent much of his time operating tower cranes constructing everything from dams to buildings in Seattle. Steve was very proud of the work he did and won many awards through the annual top hand competition of his local union.

Steve loved his family and made many friends in life. He was known for his easy smile, hearty laugh and enthusiasm for life and helping others. He had a remarkable ability to reach people in a deep and positive way.

He was always willing to go out of his way to help anyone in need and felt that giving to people was his way of paying it forward. His unconditional love of others really made him shine and gave him a unique charm. Steve had a huge heart and truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures; chatting with friends and family, boating, playing softball and soccer, skiing with his children at Stevens Pass and spending time with those he loved.

Steve was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ernest and Leona Sande; Walter Seeschaaf and Edna Bell.

Steve is survived by his parents, Larry and Jessica Sande; children, Jordan Sande (Allison) and Jonah Johnson; his two stepsons, Austin Middleton and Scott Wennerlind; partner, Jessica Merryman-Sande; brother, Jim Sande (Marybeth); sister, Krista Stogner (Steve); niece, Mali Stogner; nephews, Andrew Stogner, Jack, Jacob, and Joey Sande; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

We love you and will miss you so much Steve!

A celebration of Steve's life will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church in Stanwood.

Published in Stanwood Camano News on June 18, 2019

