Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



TERRY LEE

'BIG CAT' WILLIAMS

April 6, 1954 -

May 18, 2019



Terry Williams, age 65, passed suddenly after suffering a fatal heart attack, Saturday, May 18, 2019.

He was born April 6, 1954 to Lowell Williams and Shirley (Davidson) Heathers in Mount Vernon, Wash.

Terry attended Conway Grade School and graduated Stanwood High School, class of 1972. He attended Shoreline Community College on a basketball scholarship.

Terry worked construction with his uncle, Dale Gunerius, for several years during his early years, then as a dispatcher for Ajax and Ron Nobach Trucking.

When his younger brother, Ken and sister-in-law, Karen, asked him to help run the Dettling Dairy in Stanwood, he quickly made his decision to join them on the farm. He worked the farm for 13 years, tending it as if it was his own. He retired from the farm April, 2009.

Terry married Molly Daniels on Aug. 4, 1979. They had a son, Chad Williams, March 20, 1982. Chad was the apple of his father's eyes.

During Terry's truck dispatching years, he met the future love of his life, Jacki Kaelin, a self-employed truck broker from Milton, Wash. They married on March 5, 1994 and Terry became stepfather to two sons, Kyle and Marc Kaelin. His family was complete.

After retirement, Terry and Jacki relocated from Burlington, to Kamiah, Idaho, building a beautiful home on top of a mountain outside the town that reminded Terry of Stanwood "back in the day." Tragically, their new home burned to the ground in a wildfire August, 2015. He rebuilt an even more beautiful home on the same site and loved working his ground, gardening, caring for his miniature donkeys, feeding the wild deer, and hunting.

Terry quickly became a well-known "local" and making many good friends in Kamiah. He joined the local trap shoot club and became president, joined a bowling league and helped neighbors no matter their need.

Everyone who knew Terry, knew of his sense of humor and practical jokes, they will live on in our memory forever. Terry was also a natural-born artist. He could draw, paint, create metal artwork and make beautiful wooden bowls.

Terry was preceded in death by his father, Lowell Williams; mother and father-in-law, Marty and Jack Fox; paternal grandparents, Stephen and Ethel Williams; maternal grandparents, Morris and Sylvia Davidson.

Terry is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Jacki Kaelin Williams, Kamiah; sons, Chad Williams, Goodyear, Ariz.; Kyle Kaelin, Puyallup, Wash.; Marc (Tara) Kaelin, Snoqualmie, Wash.; granddaughters, Mackenzie and Harper Kaelin; mother Shirley Heathers, Mount Vernon; brother Ken (Karen) Williams, Stanwood; sister Tami (Ron) Whiton, Burlington; step-sisters, Pam (Dean Harriman), Conway, Wash., and Heidi Heathers, Scottsdale, Ariz.; brother-in-law, Greg (Darcy) Fox, Graham; sister-in-law, Sherrie Fox Rutland, Puyallup. He also leaves a nephew, nieces, aunts, uncles and many cousins and close friends.

A memorial service will be held 1 p.m. June 9, 2019, at Skagit Golf and Country Club, Burlington.

Contributions in Terry's memory can be made to the , American Red Cross or . TERRY LEE'BIG CAT' WILLIAMSApril 6, 1954 -May 18, 2019Terry Williams, age 65, passed suddenly after suffering a fatal heart attack, Saturday, May 18, 2019.He was born April 6, 1954 to Lowell Williams and Shirley (Davidson) Heathers in Mount Vernon, Wash.Terry attended Conway Grade School and graduated Stanwood High School, class of 1972. He attended Shoreline Community College on a basketball scholarship.Terry worked construction with his uncle, Dale Gunerius, for several years during his early years, then as a dispatcher for Ajax and Ron Nobach Trucking.When his younger brother, Ken and sister-in-law, Karen, asked him to help run the Dettling Dairy in Stanwood, he quickly made his decision to join them on the farm. He worked the farm for 13 years, tending it as if it was his own. He retired from the farm April, 2009.Terry married Molly Daniels on Aug. 4, 1979. They had a son, Chad Williams, March 20, 1982. Chad was the apple of his father's eyes.During Terry's truck dispatching years, he met the future love of his life, Jacki Kaelin, a self-employed truck broker from Milton, Wash. They married on March 5, 1994 and Terry became stepfather to two sons, Kyle and Marc Kaelin. His family was complete.After retirement, Terry and Jacki relocated from Burlington, to Kamiah, Idaho, building a beautiful home on top of a mountain outside the town that reminded Terry of Stanwood "back in the day." Tragically, their new home burned to the ground in a wildfire August, 2015. He rebuilt an even more beautiful home on the same site and loved working his ground, gardening, caring for his miniature donkeys, feeding the wild deer, and hunting.Terry quickly became a well-known "local" and making many good friends in Kamiah. He joined the local trap shoot club and became president, joined a bowling league and helped neighbors no matter their need.Everyone who knew Terry, knew of his sense of humor and practical jokes, they will live on in our memory forever. Terry was also a natural-born artist. He could draw, paint, create metal artwork and make beautiful wooden bowls.Terry was preceded in death by his father, Lowell Williams; mother and father-in-law, Marty and Jack Fox; paternal grandparents, Stephen and Ethel Williams; maternal grandparents, Morris and Sylvia Davidson.Terry is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Jacki Kaelin Williams, Kamiah; sons, Chad Williams, Goodyear, Ariz.; Kyle Kaelin, Puyallup, Wash.; Marc (Tara) Kaelin, Snoqualmie, Wash.; granddaughters, Mackenzie and Harper Kaelin; mother Shirley Heathers, Mount Vernon; brother Ken (Karen) Williams, Stanwood; sister Tami (Ron) Whiton, Burlington; step-sisters, Pam (Dean Harriman), Conway, Wash., and Heidi Heathers, Scottsdale, Ariz.; brother-in-law, Greg (Darcy) Fox, Graham; sister-in-law, Sherrie Fox Rutland, Puyallup. He also leaves a nephew, nieces, aunts, uncles and many cousins and close friends.A memorial service will be held 1 p.m. June 9, 2019, at Skagit Golf and Country Club, Burlington.Contributions in Terry's memory can be made to the , American Red Cross or . Published in Stanwood Camano News on May 25, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Stanwood Camano News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.