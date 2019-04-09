Obituary Guest Book View Sign

September 9, 1985 - March 30, 2019



Theresa, 33, met the Lord when she unexpectedly passed away on March 30, 2019.

She was a loving daughter to her parents, Walt and Mary Nicholas of Camano Island, sibling to Tristan (Scott) Symons, Tyler Nicholas, and Tarin (Andrew) Pearson. She was an amazing Auntie to Eli and Simone Symons, and Mackenna Pearson. She was also loved by a large extended family and many friends.

Theresa was born on September 9, 1985 in Seattle with a neurotube defect (spina bifida), which led to many physical obstacles to endure, yet they never slowed her down. She learned to swim in the family pool by age three. At eight years old she began competing with NW Wheelchair Sports and traveled throughout the country 10 times for national competitions.

Her faith in Christ was really important to her and she loved Camano Chapel where she attended her entire life.

She graduated Stanwood High School in 2004 where she participated in band, swimming, track, and enjoyed sign language classes. She attended Everett Community College for two years, taking an interest in early childhood development. At the age of 20, she began a five year career working for the Stanwood School District as an aide in the Developmentally Delayed Preschool, where she had started school at age three. Her love for her family also led her to work for 13 years at the family business, Stanwood Hardware.

In 2006, Theresa's independence continued as she began driving her own hand-controlled car, and in 2009 she moved into her own home in Stanwood. Here she entertained friends, caring for their children; as well as her nieces and nephew. For the last five years, Theresa was an active volunteer at Seattle Children's Hospital.

Theresa will be greatly missed by her family, friends and community. She was well known everywhere she went thanks to her warm smile and big hugs. Theresa always wanted to help others and give back to the community that meant so much to her. She loved Seattle Children's Hospital and her family has established a Memorial Fund that can be reached at

A Celebration of Life service will be held at Camano Chapel, 867 S West Camano Drive, on April 27, 2019 at 2 p.m.

Arrangements under the direction of Gilbertson Funeral Home, Stanwood. September 9, 1985 - March 30, 2019Theresa, 33, met the Lord when she unexpectedly passed away on March 30, 2019.She was a loving daughter to her parents, Walt and Mary Nicholas of Camano Island, sibling to Tristan (Scott) Symons, Tyler Nicholas, and Tarin (Andrew) Pearson. She was an amazing Auntie to Eli and Simone Symons, and Mackenna Pearson. She was also loved by a large extended family and many friends.Theresa was born on September 9, 1985 in Seattle with a neurotube defect (spina bifida), which led to many physical obstacles to endure, yet they never slowed her down. She learned to swim in the family pool by age three. At eight years old she began competing with NW Wheelchair Sports and traveled throughout the country 10 times for national competitions.Her faith in Christ was really important to her and she loved Camano Chapel where she attended her entire life.She graduated Stanwood High School in 2004 where she participated in band, swimming, track, and enjoyed sign language classes. She attended Everett Community College for two years, taking an interest in early childhood development. At the age of 20, she began a five year career working for the Stanwood School District as an aide in the Developmentally Delayed Preschool, where she had started school at age three. Her love for her family also led her to work for 13 years at the family business, Stanwood Hardware.In 2006, Theresa's independence continued as she began driving her own hand-controlled car, and in 2009 she moved into her own home in Stanwood. Here she entertained friends, caring for their children; as well as her nieces and nephew. For the last five years, Theresa was an active volunteer at Seattle Children's Hospital.Theresa will be greatly missed by her family, friends and community. She was well known everywhere she went thanks to her warm smile and big hugs. Theresa always wanted to help others and give back to the community that meant so much to her. She loved Seattle Children's Hospital and her family has established a Memorial Fund that can be reached at http://givetoseattlechildrens.org/TheresaNicholas or mail in gifts please send to Seattle Children's Hospital and Research Foundation M/S 200, PO Box 5371, Seattle, WA 98115, please note on check or cash, Neurodevelopmental Fund, in Memory of Theresa Nicholas.A Celebration of Life service will be held at Camano Chapel, 867 S West Camano Drive, on April 27, 2019 at 2 p.m.Arrangements under the direction of Gilbertson Funeral Home, Stanwood. Funeral Home Gilbertson Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Stanwood

27001 88th Ave NW

Stanwood , WA 98292

(360) 629-2101 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Stanwood Camano News on Apr. 9, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Stanwood Camano News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close