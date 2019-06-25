Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for THOMAS BARTLETT "TOM" MEYER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Celebration of Life

Saturday, July 6, 11 a.m.

Camano Country Club



Community friends of Tom Meyers, former longtime resident of Camano Island, are invited to join the family for a Celebration of Life, Saturday, July 6, at Camano Country Club, 1243 Beach Dr., Camano Island, Wash.

Thomas Bartlett Meyers passed earlier this year at the age 97. Tom was married for over 70 years to Katherine Meyers, who preceded him in death in 2017. Both Tom and Kay were active in the Stanwood/Camano Island community after they retired in 1984, where they developed a great community of friends that centered around Camano Country Club.

Tom loved the beach life and when not crabbing or digging for clams, was fishing out on the bay or nearby lake. Tom's memorial celebration was delayed until family and friends could gather from around the country, and July, which is full of the beach activities he loved, is the perfect time to celebrate Tom's remarkable and full life.

The gathering starts at 11 a.m. on July 6 with music that was a such a big part of Tom's life, followed by a brief memorial program and then a reception and a time to socialize; just the way he would like it.

