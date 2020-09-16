1/
THOMAS (TOM) IRVING HANER
October 11, 1950 - September 14, 2020

Thomas Irving Haner, 69, of Anacortes, passed away on Monday, September 14, 2020 at his residence. He was born on October 11, 1950 in Aberdeen, WA; the son of W. Irving and Bernice (Brooks) Haner. Tom lived and worked in Olympia most of his adult life. He moved to Anacortes in 2015 to care for his aging mother.
Tom was preceded in death by his father and his brother, Timothy W. Haner. He is survived by his mother, Bernice of Anacortes; sisters: Juliann Brawley & Joyce Anderson (and their families), both of Anacortes and Jane McIntyre of Mount Barker, Australia; and brother: Kenneth W. Haner of Olympia. No services are scheduled.
Published in Stanwood Camano News from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Evans Funeral Chapel - Anacortes
1105 32nd Street
Anacortes, WA 98221
(360) 293-3311
