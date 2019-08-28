Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for THOMAS WILLIAM ROBB. View Sign Service Information Gilbertson Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Stanwood 27001 88th Ave NW Stanwood , WA 98292 (360)-629-2101 Send Flowers Obituary

Thomas William Robb, age 64, of Arlington, Wash., passed away Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019 following a three plus year battle with brain cancer.

Tom was born July 26, 1955, in Arlington to Arnold and Violet Robb. He graduated Stanwood High School in 1973.

Tom was raised on a farm in Stanwood, Wash., worked for Twin City Foods, and retired after 46 years. He enjoyed bowling, golfing, traveling and weekly Sunday breakfasts with his three brothers.

Tom is preceded in death by his parents Arnold and Violet Robb.

He is survived by his two children, Jason and Amber Robb; significant other, Kathy Stivala, Ketchum and his three brothers Ron, Alan and Dennis Robb.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Providence Cancer Partnership in Everett, Providence Hospice for their loving and compassionate care of Tom during his final years and days.

A special thank you to Pastor Rick Long and all the friends and family who visited, brought food, prayed and helped provide care.

In lieu of flowers, we suggest a donation to Atonement Free Lutheran Church, 6905 172nd St. NE, Arlington WA 98223.

Per Tom's request a private gravesite service will be at a later date.

Private cremation with inurnment at the family plot in the Anderson Cemetary, Stanwood.

Arrangements under the direction of Gilbertson Funeral Home, Stanwood.

Tom's favorite scripture:

For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life. John 3:16 Thomas William Robb, age 64, of Arlington, Wash., passed away Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019 following a three plus year battle with brain cancer.Tom was born July 26, 1955, in Arlington to Arnold and Violet Robb. He graduated Stanwood High School in 1973.Tom was raised on a farm in Stanwood, Wash., worked for Twin City Foods, and retired after 46 years. He enjoyed bowling, golfing, traveling and weekly Sunday breakfasts with his three brothers.Tom is preceded in death by his parents Arnold and Violet Robb.He is survived by his two children, Jason and Amber Robb; significant other, Kathy Stivala, Ketchum and his three brothers Ron, Alan and Dennis Robb.The family wishes to thank the staff at Providence Cancer Partnership in Everett, Providence Hospice for their loving and compassionate care of Tom during his final years and days.A special thank you to Pastor Rick Long and all the friends and family who visited, brought food, prayed and helped provide care.In lieu of flowers, we suggest a donation to Atonement Free Lutheran Church, 6905 172nd St. NE, Arlington WA 98223.Per Tom's request a private gravesite service will be at a later date.Private cremation with inurnment at the family plot in the Anderson Cemetary, Stanwood.Arrangements under the direction of Gilbertson Funeral Home, Stanwood.Tom's favorite scripture:For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life. John 3:16 Published in Stanwood Camano News on Aug. 29, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Stanwood Camano News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close