November 23, 1930 - July 27, 2020



Vernon Edwin "Bud" Olson was born Nov. 23, 1930 in Belt, Mont., to Edwin and Otillie Olson.

He died late Monday, July 20, 2020 at 11p.m. at his home on Camano Island, Wash.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Edwin Olson and Otillie Olson. Also, his brothers, Paul Olson, Norman Olson and Myron Olson, sister Helen Shanahan.

Bud is survived by his wife, Frances Olson; sister, Evelyn Lloyd; children, Michael Olson, Steve Olson (Ingrid), Stacy Parks (Randy), Tina Scroggins, and Steven Lage (Tanya); grandchildren, Taylor, Peyton, Jordan, Natalie, Connor, Anika, Mia, Ella and Leni.

Bud joined the Navy on March 15, 1951, and served his time at the submarine base on Oahu, Hawaii. After the service he returned to Great Falls, Mont., until 1969 and then made his way to Bellevue, Wash., and started his long career in banking and financing.

Bud was a funny and charismatic guy who was full of funny sayings. He always made us laugh and smile. All of us kids talked about making a coffee table book with the sayings someday.

