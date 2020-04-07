Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for VICKI LUND ANDERSON. View Sign Service Information Gilbertson Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Stanwood 27001 88th Ave NW Stanwood , WA 98292 (360)-629-2101 Send Flowers Obituary

October 30, 1946 - March 31, 2020



Vicki Lund Anderson died on March 31, 2020 after an extended illness. She was 73 years old.

Vicki was born October 30, 1946 in Stanwood, Wash. to Arthur and Helen Lund. She lived most of her life in the Stanwood-Camano area.

In November 1967, Vicki married her high school sweetheart, Johnny Anderson, and they enjoyed over 52 years of marriage and raised two daughters, Cindy and Kirsten.

Vicki will be remembered fondly for the love and concern she poured into her family, her friends, and her community. She was an endless source of kind words, thoughtful guidance, and constant encouragement to all who loved her.

Vicki was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who created a beautiful life for her family. Her home was always filled with love and laughter, and there was always room at her table for one more guest.

After her children were raised, John and Vicki retired and enjoyed traveling as much as possible. When travel became difficult, Vicki still enjoyed watching sunsets from the deck of the family cabin on Camano and stayed involved as much as possible in her community.

For several decades, Vicki served on the Board of Directors of the Stanwood Community and Senior Center. Improving the lives of seniors in the Stanwood-Camano area was a tremendous source of pride for Vicki and she was deeply gratified by the Center's success and the many friends she made there while volunteering.

Another source of great joy were Vicki's grandchildren, Jon and Grace. Vicki loved being a grandma and they adored her just as much. Vicki cherished time with family and was surrounded by their love and support during her final days.

Vicki was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Helen Lund.

She is survived by her husband John, daughters Cindy (Steve) and Kirsten, and grandchildren Jonathan and Grace. Vicki also leaves behind an incredible group of friends and an extended family who will miss her tremendously.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider honoring Vicki with a donation to the Stanwood Community and Senior Center, 7430 276th St NW, Stanwood, WA 98292, https://www.

