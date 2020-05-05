July 23, 1955 - April 20, 2020



Victor (Vic) Stenger, 64, was called home to be with his Lord on Monday, April 20, 2020. He died peacefully at home with his wife, Terry, by his side.

He was born in Bellingham, Wash., on July 23, 1955 to Marvin T. and Ruby I. Stenger. In 1966, he moved to Stanwood, Wash. He was very active in sports throughout his youth, and graduated from Stanwood High School in 1974. After graduation, he spent several years volunteering his time as both a Little League coach and Umpire. Those close to Vic knew his love for children and sports.

Vic was an avid lover of the outdoors, and enjoyed hunting and fishing throughout his life.

He worked as a residential electrician and contractor in the Stanwood-Camano area for over 35 years.

Vic met Theresa Michl (Terry) in 1968, while both attending Lincoln Junior High in Stanwood. They were together for 52 years, marrying on September 16, 1978, a beautiful marriage of 41 years. Together they raised two wonderful sons, Nicholas Stenger and Brett Stenger, which brought him immense joy.

Vic was preceded in death by his parents, Marvin T. Stenger and Ruby I. Montgomery, his sister Nancy Clifton, and nephew, Jeff Smith.

He leaves behind his wife Terry Stenger, of Stanwood, Wash., son Nicholas (Emily) Stenger, of Camano Island, Wash., son Brett (Keasha) Stenger, of Lewiston, Idaho, sister Mary (Chuck) Dilley, of Sedro Woolley, Wash., and brother Erich (Donna) Stenger, of Bellingham, Wash. His pride and joy were his five beautiful grandchildren, Cydney, Chase, Saylor, Maddie, and Hailey Stenger. Vic also leaves behind nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, sisters-in-law, and bothers-in-law whom he loved dearly.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation can be made to Stanwood-Camano Little League:

Stanwood Camano Little League, PO Box 455

Stanwood, WA 98292

A "Celebration of Life" gathering with family and friends will be held after State restrictions are no longer imposed.

