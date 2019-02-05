Obituary Guest Book View Sign

It is with great sadness that the family of Victoria Watson Kolbe announces her passing on Dec. 22, 2018, at the age of 74 years.

Vicki was born in Chicago, Ill., and raised in Littleton Colo. She attended Colorado State University for two years then went on to graduate as a United Airlines flight attendant. Based out of Seattle, Wash., she flew the West Coast as well as points East. Marriage took her to Calif., where she started her own family, before moving to Mercer Island Wash., in the 1970's to raise her children. She and her husband Albert retired in 2006 and moved from Mercer Island to Camano Island, Wash., where they have been enjoying retirement for the past 12 years. Vicki spent most of her retirement years traveling, volunteering at the local elementary school, and playing the game she loved best, bridge.

Vicki will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 54 years, Albert, her son Kyle and his wife Beth, her son Kenneth and his wife Corina, her daughter Klarice and her husband Travis, her sister Virginia Keppler and her brother John Watson. Vicki will also be fondly remembered by her six grandchildren, Paige, Cohen, Pierce, Natalie, Emerson and Christopher.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Evelyn and Jack Watson, as well as her brother Jim.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Camano Island Community Center or the .

