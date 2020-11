Or Copy this URL to Share

Wallace Middleton was born Nov. 11, 1921, in Snoqualmie, Wash., and passed away Oct. 24, 2020, at the family home in Stanwood, Wash., with his wife Lillian and family at his side.

Funeral services will be held privately. There will be a public viewing on Monday and Tuesday, Nov. 2 and 3, at Gilbertson Funeral Home, Stanwood, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store