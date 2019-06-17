Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WALTER ARDELL JOHNSON, SR.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Walter Ardell Johnson, Sr. was born Feb. 16, 1927, at the Rowley Hospital, to John Linley and Mary Kathrine (O'Brien) Johnson in Mount Vernon, Wash.

On June 7, 2019, he passed away at a care facility in Mount Vernon.

Walter served his country during WWII with the Merchant Marines and after his discharge he worked as a carpenter, building many homes in Skagit and Snohomish counties. He used to be teased for his knocking on walls everywhere to find the "studs!"

Walter delivered newspapers for the Skagit Valley Herald and the Seattle Times. He also was a part of building Mount Baker Dam and Washington School. He was a Sunday School teacher at Emmanuel Baptist Church and a Boy Scout Leader.

Walter loved the outdoors and enjoyed climbing and hiking the mountains, Mount Saint Helens, Mount Rainier and Mount Baker.

He married Dorothy Noste on Aug. 31, 1946, at the Fir-Conway Lutheran Church. Together they welcomed their first daughter, Christie, a little over a year later; Christie was soon joined by Patty, Carol, Mary, Walter Jr. and Heidi.

Walter was a member of the Carpenters Union, Emmanuel Baptist Church and a frequent visitor to Fir-Conway Lutheran Church.

He is survived by his children, Patty (Larry) McCormick, Carol (Gene) Johnson, Mary (Jeff) Hartshorn, Walter Johnson, Jr. and Heidi (Mike) Riley; son-in-law, Ellery Gage; many grandchildren as well as many great-grandchildren.

Walter is preceded in death by his parents, John L. and Mary K. Johnson; Dorothy Johnson; daughter, Christie Lynn Gage; granddaughters, Naomi Hartshorn and Jennifer Wilbur; brothers, John, Bill and Joe Johnson; niece and nephew Steve and Linda Jablonski.

Memorials are suggested in Walter's name to NAMI,

A graveside service will be held for Walter on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Fir-Conway Lutheran Cemetery, followed by a luncheon at Fir-Conway Lutheran Church.

You may offer Walter's family condolences and share memories online at

