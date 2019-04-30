Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WANDA JUNE COLEMAN. View Sign Service Information McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home 1209 Madison Street Clarksville , TN 37040 (931)-647-3371 Graveside service 1:00 PM Hawthorne Funeral Home and Memorial Park o Send Flowers Obituary

Oct. 23, 1926 - April 26, 2019



Wanda June Coleman, our mother, passed away on Friday, April 26, 2019 in Clarksville Tenn. She was 92.

Born in Seminole, Okla., on Oct. 23, 1926 she grew up in the depression era, working in the cotton fields and learning the values of hard work and family unity. She graduated from Canute High School and attended secretarial school. When Wanda married Billy Coleman in June of 1948, it was the beginning of a 63 year marriage. They moved from Oklahoma to Washington state in 1949. They moved back to Oklahoma later that year and then spent a few years in Wichita, Kan., by which time they had three children. They (we) moved back to Washington in 1957 and lived in the Kent/Renton area for over 20 years. Mom and dad later lived in Stanwood and Camano Island until dad's death in 2011. Mom lived her final years in Clarksville, Tenn., with her daughter and son-in-law, near their kids and grand kids.

She loved her family and valued her time together with them more than anything. She loved gardening, travel and a bit of gambling in Reno with Bill. She and dad volunteered at the Stanwood Camano Foodbank and thrift store for years and established many friendships. She believed in kindness and generosity to all; doted on her eight grandchildren and fifteen great grandchildren; loved her husband beyond words and spoke often of her belief in God. She was a loving person who left this world a better place.

Her children, Judy, Randy and Mickey request that any donations or remembrances be directed to the Stanwood Camano Foodbank.

Condolences may be sent to

