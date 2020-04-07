April 26, 1944 - March 27, 2020



Wayne Irving Larson was born April 26, 1944 in Mt. Vernon Wash. and passed away, in the hospital, on March 27, 2020 from Covid 19.

He grew up in Stanwood, Wash., where he graduated from high school in 1962. He graduated from the U of W and spent most of his adult life living in Seattle and working for Boeing as an accountant. His interests were hiking and spending time on Camano Island at the family beach house.

He leaves behind one brother, Dale Larson and a niece and two nephew's and many cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; Maynard and Ella Larson.

Wayne was laid to rest at Anderson Cemetery in Stanwood. A celebration of his life is postponed until a later date.