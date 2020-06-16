WILLIAM A. BONE
1921 - 2020
January 29, 1921 - June 7, 2020

Our father, William A. Bone, passed away peacefully June 7, 2020. Dad was born at home in Beardsley, Minn., on Jan. 29, 1921.
His parents, Turner and Nettie, along with his sisters and brother, left the farm when Dad was in eighth grade and made their home in Alderwood Manor.
He and Mom were classmates from the time they met in grade school until they graduated from Edmonds High School.
Both of our parents were WWII veterans. By 1943 Dad was overseas in the South Pacific with the Navy Seabees 55th Battalion and Mom was in California as a Navy lab technician.
They began to write to one another; Dad was discharged in December, 1945, and they were married in January, 1946. The three of us were born in short order. Dad and his business partner Fred Stadler opened Richmond Concrete Products in Lynnwood in 1946.
Dad purchased a farm on Whidbey Island in 1958. We lived there in the summers, and when he retired, he and Mom moved there permanently. He had many wonderful years on South Whidbey, tending to his Black Angus cattle, growing a huge garden, hunting with friends, meeting at the fire hall, serving his church, and making life-long friends.
He and Mom left there to make their home in Stanwood in 2003. Mom passed away in 2009, and Dad spent the remainder of his life bravely, while grieving, the loss of his best friend.
Dad is survived by his three children, Beth, Kathy and Bill; four grandchildren, Maija (Paul), Annie (Dave), Tyler (Aubrey), and Connor; three greatgrandchildren, Simon, Ava, and Bryce; and his niece Sandrea (Art) and their family.
We are forever grateful to Dad for the lessons in living he taught us, the love and care he gave us, and the fun we had as a family. In his nearly one hundred years of living, he touched many lives.
We would like to thank Renee Hemmingsen and the wonderful care-giving women at Hemmingsen Elder Care for the laughter, love, and joy they shared with Dad, making the last three and a half years the best they could be.
We will miss Dad, and we celebrate his wonderful life. Because of the current public health situation, we will have a small family service as soon as it is feasible. Please visit the Gilbertson Funeral Home website (gilbertsonfh.com) to sign the guest book.

Published in Stanwood Camano News from Jun. 16 to Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 15, 2020
I met Bill at a church luncheon in Stanwood and was impressed by the way he was caring for his wife. Our friendship continued even after he had moved back to Whidbey where he met me for lunch and paid with a check. I used to visit him at Josephine in his apartment overlooking the shop. He loved the sounds and the activity there which reminded him of his life on the farm with the love of his life. May he rest in peace.
Pam Fredericksen
Friend
June 15, 2020
Daughter Beth is a lifetime friend. I enjoyed being her family's neighbor when we were growing up and I wish her and her family comfort and peace at this time.
Joan Noel (Hamack)
Neighbor
June 14, 2020
long time friend and business parter with my late husband. he will be missed.
richard stadler
Friend
June 14, 2020
I did not know bill I new his daughters Beth and Kathy from school.i repaired a hole in the wall that Kathy had caused by throwing a hair brush at her sister Beth in their bran new house so her did would not get mad.after reading Bills obituary sounds like he would not of been mad at all..( Im sure he found the repair) R.I.P. sounds like you had a great long life.
Bob Cunningham
Acquaintance
June 13, 2020
Grove of 35 Memorial Trees
Margaret Haines
June 13, 2020
I very much enjoyed visiting with Bill while he lived on Whidbey. I raise Black Angus cattle as well so we had that in common. He did return to Whidbey a few years ago and I saw him at the soup kitchen. He loved telling Swede vs. Norwegian jokes.
May his memory be eternal.
P Diane Schneider
Neighbor
June 13, 2020
Sending our condolences, on behalf of Bill Bones cousin Alice (Byom) Kvamme in Madison, Wisconsin. I am Alices son David Kvamme in Portland, Or. Alice and Bill were both born in 1921, and she frequently reminisced about Bill and all her cousins in the Mary and Andrew Byom golden wedding photo. Me? I remember meeting Bill only once on the Whidby Island farm. My mom wishes her vey best to the entire family.
DAVID KVAMME
June 13, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with you. Many happy thoughts & memories of my dear Uncle Bill.
Art & Sandrea Sphar
Family
