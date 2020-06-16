I met Bill at a church luncheon in Stanwood and was impressed by the way he was caring for his wife. Our friendship continued even after he had moved back to Whidbey where he met me for lunch and paid with a check. I used to visit him at Josephine in his apartment overlooking the shop. He loved the sounds and the activity there which reminded him of his life on the farm with the love of his life. May he rest in peace.

Pam Fredericksen

Friend