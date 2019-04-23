Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WILLIAM ROGERS APPLEGATE. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Bill Applegate died on March 21, 2019 in Oak Harbor at age 81.

Camano voters may remember him as a democratic participant and as a board member of the Whidbey-Camano Land Trust. He lived a life of service to people and to community, combining his two passions for medical science and political science. As a Navy medical officer, he served in Vietnam, and later specialized as an orthopedic surgeon in the care of amputees, inventing and patenting a new type of artificial foot. After 30 years of service, Bill retired to Whidbey Island with his family, and spent the next 30 years serving on Island County government committees, conservation organizations, as a precinct committee officer, and helping elect candidates Mary Margaret Haugen, Jay Inslee, and Rick Larsen to office among others. We have all benefited from Bill's life-long dedication to medicine, science, education, nature, and public service.

A Celebration of Life will be held in Bill's name at the Wallin Funeral Home at 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 27, 2019. Please join us in honoring William Applegate's life of service.

Bill leaves his wife Yseldah, daughters Becki and Kyla, and his youngest sister, Sally York.

