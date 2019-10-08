Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Winifred I. (Wallace) Husby. View Sign Service Information Gilbertson Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Stanwood 27001 88th Ave NW Stanwood , WA 98292 (360)-629-2101 Send Flowers Obituary

March 13, 1927 - August 17, 2019



Winifred I. (Wallace) Husby passed from this life on Saturday, August 17, 2019, with her family at her side.

Winnie was born in Seattle to Charles and Helen Cox on March 13, 1927.

She lived in the Ballard area and married Loren Johnson in 1945. They had two daughters while residing in the Richmond Beach area.

In 1953 Winnie met and married Gordon Husby. They moved to Camano Island in 1953, and they had a son who was born in 1954. They lived in the greater Stanwood area for the remainder of their married life until the death of her husband Gordon in 1988.

In 1992 Winnie married Kenneth Wallace and they moved to Arizona for 20 years. In 2012 Kenneth passed away and Winnie moved back to the Stanwood area to spend her last seven years with her large extended family.

She was preceded in death by her two sisters, Barbara Hansen and Patricia Stolpe, brother, David Cox, and son-in-law, Dennis Riker.

She is survived by four children, stepson David Husby (Barbara), daughters Lynda Lindstrom (Dave), Vickie Riker, son Gordy Husby (Kim); 14 grandchildren, 20 great- grandchildren, and 8 great-great-grandchildren. Winnie is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews who have been apart of her life since 1945.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to Josephine Caring Community, 9901 272nd Pl. NW, Stanwood, WA 98292 or Providence Hospice and Home Care, 2731 Wetmore Ave. Ste 500, Everett, WA 98201.

There will be a memorial service on Oct. 12, 2019 at noon at Gilbertson Funeral Home, Stanwood. Immediately following the service there will be a small luncheon at Josephine Caring Community.

Arrangements are under the care of Gilbertson Funeral Home, Stanwood, Wash. March 13, 1927 - August 17, 2019Winifred I. (Wallace) Husby passed from this life on Saturday, August 17, 2019, with her family at her side.Winnie was born in Seattle to Charles and Helen Cox on March 13, 1927.She lived in the Ballard area and married Loren Johnson in 1945. They had two daughters while residing in the Richmond Beach area.In 1953 Winnie met and married Gordon Husby. They moved to Camano Island in 1953, and they had a son who was born in 1954. They lived in the greater Stanwood area for the remainder of their married life until the death of her husband Gordon in 1988.In 1992 Winnie married Kenneth Wallace and they moved to Arizona for 20 years. In 2012 Kenneth passed away and Winnie moved back to the Stanwood area to spend her last seven years with her large extended family.She was preceded in death by her two sisters, Barbara Hansen and Patricia Stolpe, brother, David Cox, and son-in-law, Dennis Riker.She is survived by four children, stepson David Husby (Barbara), daughters Lynda Lindstrom (Dave), Vickie Riker, son Gordy Husby (Kim); 14 grandchildren, 20 great- grandchildren, and 8 great-great-grandchildren. Winnie is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews who have been apart of her life since 1945.In lieu of flowers please make donations to Josephine Caring Community, 9901 272nd Pl. NW, Stanwood, WA 98292 or Providence Hospice and Home Care, 2731 Wetmore Ave. Ste 500, Everett, WA 98201.There will be a memorial service on Oct. 12, 2019 at noon at Gilbertson Funeral Home, Stanwood. Immediately following the service there will be a small luncheon at Josephine Caring Community.Arrangements are under the care of Gilbertson Funeral Home, Stanwood, Wash. Published in Stanwood Camano News on Oct. 8, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Stanwood Camano News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close