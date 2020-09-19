1/1
Anthony Christopher McNeil Sr.
1968 - 2020
Anthony Christopher

McNeil Sr.

Anthony Christopher McNeil, Sr. better known as Mac was born April 19, 1968 to Armstrong McAllister Jr. and Beulah Cain in Florence, South Carolina. He is also the son-in-law of Ferdinand and Lydia Roberson.

Anthony received his formal education in the Florence County School District where he attended Hannah-Pamplico Elementary School and Hannah Pamplico High School. He was also a United States Navy veteran. Anthony was married to the Love of his life Latausha McNeil for 17 years. He was the loving father of five, Daniel C. McNeil, Maya S. McNeil, Anthony C. McNeil Jr., Austin N. McNeil and Avery B. McNeil.

Anthony loved to cook out on the grill and to teach others how to get their bar-b-que done and cooked right. He also enjoyed having baking and cooking competitions against his wife; where at most times he would lose. Anthony loved taking his boys hunting and fishing in the creeks. He followed in his favorite uncle's footsteps, "River Dick," being a jack of all trades, and he loved them Old Western movies. Anthony also had a lifelong love for all his pets and animals.

Anthony departed this life Saturday, September 12, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, Armstrong McAllister Jr. and his brother, Bernard Cannon.

He leaves to cherish his memory: his wife, Latausha McNeil; children, Daniel, Maya, Anthony, Austin and Avery McNeil; mother, Beulah (Lewis) Cain; sister, Dawn lashea (Wayne) Welch; sisters-in-law, Merlisa (late Daniel) Pugh and Pamela (Dennis) Miller; brothers-in-law, Kermit (Natasha) Roberson and Lawrence Gaspard. Anthony will be truly missed by a host of uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

Services are in the professional hands of Backus Funeral Home. Services will be on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 11 O'clock A.M., Backus Funeral Home Memorial Chapel, 450 North Dargan Street, Florence, SC 29506.

Published in SCNow on Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Service
11:00 AM
Backus Funeral Home
Backus Funeral Home
450 N Dargan St
Florence, SC 29506
(843) 662-0539
