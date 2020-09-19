1/1
Betty Spears Parker
Betty Spears

Parker

Ms. Betty Spears Parker, 71 of Pamplico, SC passed away on September 11, 2020 in her home surrounded by her loved ones. Betty was educated by Florence County Public Schools. She was a member of Mt. Tabor Baptist Church in Effingham, SC. She worked in textiles and was employed for over 30 years by Delta Mills Inc. until her health declined. Betty was preceded in death by her parents Carnell and Clementene Spears, sister Ruth Williams, granddaughter Shanetria Parker, and great grandson DeShawn McFadden. Betty leaves to cherish her memories five children: Sherry (Nathaniel) McFadden of Rougemont, NC, Charles Parker and Iris Parker of the home, Tena (Roderick) Frierson of Florence, SC, and Melissa (Brian) Evans of Durham, NC. Four brothers Ernest (Martha) Timmons of Georgetown, SC, Edward (Melinda) Spears, Alphonso (Patricia) Robinson, and Carnell Spears Jr all from Pamplico, SC. Two sisters Cynthia (L.C.) Grant of Pamplico, SC and Annie Ruth Brown of Florence, SC. Three grandchildren Nathaniel McFadden Jr of Durham, NC, Janiya Parker of the home, and Jessica Young (special granddaughter) of Florence, SC. Two great grandchildren of Durham, NC Alex, and Natalie McFadden. Three special nieces that she cherished as her own Betty Smalls, Veronica Smith, and Monique Spears. Numerous family members and dear friends. Sunday, September 20, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Mt. Tabor Baptist Church Cemetery, 7800 Mt. Tabor Cemetery Road, Effingham, SC 29541. Service are in the professional hands of Backus Funeral Home.

Published in SCNow on Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
20
Service
01:00 PM
Mt. Tabor Baptist Church Cemetery
Backus Funeral Home
450 N Dargan St
Florence, SC 29506
(843) 662-0539
September 18, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Genora Lewis
Friend
