Bill



Griffin



Mr. Bill Griffin was born June 26, 1966 in Belle Glade, Florida to the late Freddie and Leoar Sanders Griffin. Bill entered into eternal rest Thursday September 10, 2020.



Bill attended Glade Central Highschool, he left Belle Glade in March 2010 and moved to Florence, South Carolina. Bill meet a young woman by the name of Michelle Hunter. Bill became employed at Gene Residential Care as a cook. Bill had a passion for cooking, fixing cars, anything you name he could do it. He was definitely a jack of all trades.



On October 29, 2011 one of the best things that happened to Bill was becoming a father to an amazing daughter, Amber Rose Griffin. On June 29, 2015 Bill reached a great milestone when he married the love of his life, his soulmate Michelle L. Griffin.



Bill was preceded in death by his beloved parents Freddie and Leoar Griffin, his brothers Willie Griffin, and Freddie Griffin Jr. His baby sister Rose Griffin, His nephew Ziavian Roberts.



Bill leaves to cherish his fond and loving memories his wife Michelle L. Griffin, his daughter Amber Rose Griffin, step daughter Jasmine McDaniel all of the home. His daughter Amjanetter Jackson from Bradenton Florida, his son Bill Griffin Jr. from Denver, Colorado, his mother in law Elizabeth of Florence, South Carolina, his brother James (Barbra) Griffin from Florence, South Carolina, Joe (Cynthia) Griffin from Mobile, Alabama, Brenda (Scot) Griffin from Belle Glade, Florida, his grandchildren Wessyn, Noah Prescott, Kemijiah Keno, and Aaliyah Edwards, his best friend Marcus Gerald, three special cousins Donnie Flowers, Leo, and Eddie Crayton. A special aunt Cozella Sanders of South Bay, Florida, A host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.



Services are in the professional hands of Backus Funeral Home. Services will be Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. located at Backus Memorial Chapel, 450 N Dargan Street, Florence, SC 29506.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store