Bishop Huey



Coleman



TIMMONSVILLE -- Graveside service for Bishop Huey Coleman will be 11 AM Friday in the Evangelistic Holiness Church Cemetery, directed by Bacote-Eaddy Funeral Home. He was born to the late James Coleman and Elizabeth Hart-Coleman of Timmonsville, SC. He was called home to rest from his earthly labors on September 9, 2020.



He was educated in the public school system of Darlington and was Pastor of Evangelistic Holiness Church in Timmonsville, SC from 1985 to present. During his life, Huey became fully dedicated to God and works of the ministry and the community.



Survivors include: his wife Martha Ann Miller Coleman; four daughters, Shelby Coleman, Rebecca Coleman, Dorothy Coleman-Edwards (Dennis) and Andraita McGuire; two sons, Leverne Coleman and Marcus Dixon; one sister, Apostle Annie Lee Coleman-Jeffery; two brothers, Bishop Jacob Hart and Jimmy McKnight ; adopted brother, Huey McAllister; 8 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.



