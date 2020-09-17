1/1
Bishop Huey Coleman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bishop's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bishop Huey

Coleman

TIMMONSVILLE -- Graveside service for Bishop Huey Coleman will be 11 AM Friday in the Evangelistic Holiness Church Cemetery, directed by Bacote-Eaddy Funeral Home. He was born to the late James Coleman and Elizabeth Hart-Coleman of Timmonsville, SC. He was called home to rest from his earthly labors on September 9, 2020.

He was educated in the public school system of Darlington and was Pastor of Evangelistic Holiness Church in Timmonsville, SC from 1985 to present. During his life, Huey became fully dedicated to God and works of the ministry and the community.

Survivors include: his wife Martha Ann Miller Coleman; four daughters, Shelby Coleman, Rebecca Coleman, Dorothy Coleman-Edwards (Dennis) and Andraita McGuire; two sons, Leverne Coleman and Marcus Dixon; one sister, Apostle Annie Lee Coleman-Jeffery; two brothers, Bishop Jacob Hart and Jimmy McKnight ; adopted brother, Huey McAllister; 8 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in SCNow on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Evangelistic Holiness Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bacote-Eaddy Funeral Home
209 N Brockington St
Timmonsville, SC 29161
(843) 346-7336
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bacote-Eaddy Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved