LAKE VIEW, S.C. -- Mrs. Carolyn H. Page died Thursday at Regency Hospital of Florence after an illness.



A graveside service will be Monday, September 21 at 11:00 a.m. at Floyds Cemetery of Fairmont NC. The family will receive friends at the cemetery after the graveside service, directed by Cooke Funeral Home.



Mrs. Carolyn was born in Robeson County NC, the daughter of the late Perry and Catherine Page Hayes. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Lake View and she was retired from the Lake View School System.



She is survived by her sons, Allen Ford (Desiree) of Killeen TX, Andy Ford (Becky) of Fork and Perry Ford of Lake View; grandsons, Dennis Ford of Killeen TX, Travis Ford (Vanessa) of Atlanta GA, Devin Ford of Killeen TX, and Adam Ford of Mullins. She was extremely proud of and in love with her great grandson, Rhett Ford of Atlanta GA. She is also survived by her brothers, Ervin Hayes (Virginia) of Fairmont NC, Ken Hayes (Rebecca) of Lake View, Shelton Hayes (Kathy) of Macon GA; and sister, Brenda Ivey (Danny) of Mullins.



She was preceded in death by her siblings, Perry Harley Hayes, Pauline H. Pulley, Hoyt Hayes and Burr Lynn Hayes Hedgepeth.



