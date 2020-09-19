Darrell N.



Mitchell



FLORENCE -- Darrell N. Mitchell of Florence passed away on Sunday September 13, 2020 after an extended illness.



Darrell was born on April 10, 1950 in Florence, SC to the late David and Edna Mitchell. He graduated from Wilson High School in 1969. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and worked for the Seaboard Coastline Railroad for many years.



Darrell was preceded in death by: his wife, Diane Hines Mitchell; his parents and a brother Robert N. Mitchell.



He is survived by: his children, Antoinette M. Moses, Michael (Natasha) Mitchell, Timothy (Shonda) Mitchell, Dionne (Chris) Ross, Darius Mitchell Wilson and Nyasia Mitchell Wilson; twelve grandchildren; a sister, Adriene (Frank) White; a brother, David (Patricia) Mitchell; a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.



An outdoor memorial will be held for the family at 3118 Devon Rd., Florence, PM on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at 5 PM. It is required that all in attendance practice social distancing and wear masks.



Arrangements entrusted to Peoples Funeral Service.



